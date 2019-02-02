Crime & Public Safety

What was that ‘explosion’ sound in the Bluffton area? Here’s what police say

By Caitlin Turner

February 02, 2019 02:47 PM

Stock image
Stock image

Several Bluffton-area residents took to Facebook late Friday night and early Saturday morning to express concern over an “explosion-like” noise that some said rattled their windows.

However, police do not seem to know what was the cause of the sound.

Capt. Joseph Babkiewicz of the Bluffton Police Department told an Island Packet reporter that officers heard the sound, looked around and did not find its source. Late Friday night he said that the department had not received any calls on dispatch about the sound.

Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that he was also not aware of any reports filed with the Sheriff’s Office about the noise.

Caitlin Turner

Caitlin Turner is the retail and business reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. She has worked in the news industry for five years in both Ohio and South Carolina and loves the Lowcountry life.

  Comments  