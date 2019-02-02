What was that ‘explosion’ sound in the Bluffton area? Here’s what police say

Several Bluffton-area residents took to Facebook late Friday night and early Saturday morning to express concern over an “explosion-like” noise that some said rattled their windows.
However, police do not seem to know what was the cause of the sound.
Capt. Joseph Babkiewicz of the Bluffton Police Department told an Island Packet reporter that officers heard the sound, looked around and did not find its source. Late Friday night he said that the department had not received any calls on dispatch about the sound.
Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that he was also not aware of any reports filed with the Sheriff’s Office about the noise.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments