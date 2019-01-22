Beaufort Walmart closed for several hours after fire breaks out in deli

This story was updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
A fire in the deli of Walmart in Beaufort closed the entire store for several hours Tuesday evening, according to officials.
Employees were using extinguishers to control the grease fire when firefighters arrived, said a news release from the Beaufort Port Royal Fire Department Chief Reece Bertholf sent just after 5 p.m.
Beaufort and Burton Fire District firefighters were able to put out the fire within minutes, the news release said.
The store was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
Walmart, located at 350 Robert Smalls Parkway, was closed temporarily while extinguishing agent and smoke damage was cleaned up, the news release said.
The store reopened about 7:30 p.m.
