Mom hopes ‘someone with a heart’ calls. Reward doubled for missing Beaufort Co. teen

Malik Spencer’s family has doubled a reward for any information that leads to finding the teen who has been missing for about a month.
The reward — increased to $4,000 — is held in a nonprofit account by Love House Ministries.
“We are hoping someone with a heart, someone that this is eating them up, calls and tells us what we need to know,” Michelle Spencer-Ransom, Malik’s mom, said Tuesday. “It is my family today, it could be somebody else’s family tomorrow. If you were affected, you would want someone else to come forward.”
Malik, 18, was last seen by his mother before he left for school on Dec. 18. He never made it to Whale Branch High School or his part-time job at Wendy’s.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office officials have said they suspect foul play is involved in Malik’s disappearance.
His car was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office on a rural residential area on St. Helena on Dec. 21. About 20 patrol deputies and investigators extensively canvassed the area where the car was found, Capt. Bob Bromage previously said.
Malik is active in his youth and music ministry at Love House Ministries. He also worked the past two summers with Beaufort County Pals summer camp.
“My son just turned 18 but he had such a big impact on so many people,” Spencer-Ransom said. “That is a big deal to say about someone who is 18.”
The “unknown” is what haunts Spencer-Ransom the most.
“Sometimes I don’t feel like it will be good outcome, but we don’t know,” Spencer-Ransom said. “We are just stuck. The unknown can make you sick. The unknown can drive you nuts. We are in the unknown.”
Spencer-Ransom said her faith is what keeps her moving.
“To each their own but I know where my strength comes from,” Spencer-Ransom said. “There is nothing that Michelle is doing on her own. I take credit for nothing because Michelle is a wreck.”
Church friends also have set up an account to help with finding Malik. Donations can be deposited in a “Bring Malik Back” account at the Federal Navy Credit Union. Those wanting to help can visit any bank branch to make a donation or use a Zelle account to donate electronically.
Anyone with information about Spencer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-3436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if they wish to remain anonymous.
