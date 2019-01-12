Police: Body of 58-year-old man found on Lady’s Island shoreline

The body of a 58-year-old man from New York was discovered along a Lady’s Island shoreline early Saturday morning, according to the Beaufort Police Department.
Officers were called out the shoreline along Factory Creek near Lady’s Island Dockside restaurant around 12:45 a.m. after the S.C. Department of Natural Resources discovered the body of Wade Lundo, according to Capt. Darrell Gruel of the police department and Deputy Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.
Lundo lived on a sailboat that was anchored in Factory Creek nearby. Ott said he had been anchored in the area for around a year.
Lundo’s girlfriend told police that she became concerned when he was not responding to her messages on his phone while she was at work and when he did not pick her up from work, Gruel said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
She eventually got a ride out to the boat where they both lived and discovered he was not on board.
Gruel said police do not suspect foul play at this time.
The cause and manner of Lundo’s death will be released after an autopsy, Ott said. The autopsy will take place at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Comments