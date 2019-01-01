Here’s how many DUI arrests there were in Beaufort County on New Year’s Eve

On a night known for dangerous driving, Beaufort County was calmer than usual on New Year’s Eve, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Five people were arrested for driving under the influence on Dec. 31, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2019, as listed in the Beaufort County Detention Center inmate log.
Last year, there were 16 arrests for driving under the influence in the same 24-hour window, The Island Packet previously reported.
Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage said the decline in DUI arrests may be because of the popularity of ride-sharing apps such as Uber that stop people from drinking and then getting behind the wheel.
According to the inmate log, here is where drivers were arrested for driving under the influence on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:
DUI charges on Dec. 31, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2019:
The Port Royal Police Department made one arrest in Beaufort.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol made three arrests: one in Seabrook, one in St. Helena and one in Bluffton.
The Bluffton Police Department made one arrest in Bluffton.
