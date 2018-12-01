Bluffton man charged with armed robbery after employees recognized him, police say

A Bluffton man was arrested Friday after he allegedly robbed a Bluffton gas station Nov. 25 at gunpoint and got away with $80 and a few packs of cigarettes.
Tajay Thompson, 22, was charged with robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Thompson became a suspect after the Circle K gas station at 1380 Fording Island Road was robbed early on the morning of Nov. 25.
Employees told deputies at the time that an African American male wearing a mask entered the store, presented a handgun and demanded money from the register.
The suspect got away with the cash and the cigarettes, but employees later told deputies they had recognized him as Thompson, who was a frequent customer, the release said.
After obtaining warrants for his arrest, Thompson met with investigators Friday at the Hilton Head Island Sheriff’s Office substation and he was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
As of Saturday afternoon, Thompson remained in custody at the jail with a $60,000 bond.
The Nov. 25 robbery is not believed to be related to a separate robbery reported at the Circle K at 1565 Fording Island road early Wednesday morning.
