Surveillance video shows armed robbery at Bluffton gas station. Police need your help

November 29, 2018 11:00 AM

A masked man robbed a the Circle K gas station in Bluffton and held the cashier at gunpoint around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Anyone with information should call Investigator Calore at (843) 255-3411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC .