Holiday traffic on I-95 drags Sunday near Hardeeville; Police work accidents

S.C. Highway Patrol worked multiple accidents along I-95 Sunday as traffic continued to move slowly near Hardeeville.
As of about 4 p.m., police were working a hit and run accident in Jasper County near U.S. 17 on I-95.
Google maps showed traffic moving slowly or stopped between Ridgeland and Pooler on the interstate throughout the day. Northbound traffic seemed to back up more than southbound lanes on Sunday.
Traffic also was moving slowly over several miles of I-95 on Saturday afternoon as the holiday weekend brought more drivers onto the roadways.
Drivers should use caution in the area.
