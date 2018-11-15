Potential for marine casualty; Hilton Head to Daufuskie ferry shut down, officials say

Marine inspectors with Coast Guard Sector Charleston discovered unsafe conditions Nov. 8 on a barge and tug — Jake Washington — used as a car ferry between Hilton Head and Daufuskie Island.
The ferry was operating without the required certificate of inspection and posed a serious threat, a Thursday press release from the U.S. Coast Guard says. The barge was moored at Board Creek Marina when inspected.
“I am grateful for the experienced marine inspectors for identifying the serious issues and unsafe conditions of this barge,” Capt. John Reed, Captain of Port, said in the release. “Their work helped prevent a potentially catastrophic marine casualty and resulting impact to the safety of life, property and the environment.”
The investigation found a lack of watertight integrity, poor condition of the vessel’s structure, excessive water in voids, firefighting deficiencies and electrical hazards.
Operation of the ferry was ceased under the Ports and Waterways Safety Act.
Comments