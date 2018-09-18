Hilton Head man watches porn, uses adult toys. His wife and son object, attack, police say

A Hilton Head Island man ended up in the hospital after his son and wife beat him for allegedly watching pornography and using adult toys in front of them Monday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident occurred at 8:45 p.m. at a home on Wells East Drive, the report said. Deputies found the father in the bathroom with bruises and welt on his back, arms, head, and chest, the report said.
The son told deputies his dad took too much of Parkinson’s medication and began watching porn and using the toys, the report said. The son said he tried to take the medicine and toys away only to be punched in the eye, the report said.
“I lost it on him,” the son told deputies. He said he “was tired of this happening” so he hit him, the report said.
The wife told police she normally hides her husband’s medicine so he doesn’t take too much, but some of the pills “fell out of her bra where she hides the medication” and the husband was able to take them, the report said.
Deputies interviewed the husband at Hilton Head Hospital where he was treated for his injuries, which were consistent with his account of the incident. Those injuries included being beaten with a belt by his son and hit once in the head by his wife, the report said.
The man wants to file charges so deputies are presenting evidence to a judge to possibly obtain an arrest warrant for third degree assault and battery charge for the son and a third degree domestic violence charge for the wife, the report said.
Neither the son nor the wife were in the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log as of early Tuesday afternoon.
