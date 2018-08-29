All lanes on I-95 northbound closed as third vehicle fire in 24 hours blazes

A garbage truck fire has closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 95, according to an alert sent by the City of Hardeeville at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday.
Google maps show heavy traffic at the South Carolina and Georgia state line around 6:30 p.m.
No other information was available on the fire.
This is the third fire to delay traffic on this stretch of I-95 in the past 24 hours.
Ridgeland Fire Department responded to a tractor-trailer on fire near Exit 21 at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to fire department spokesman Henry Criss. He said the fire was put out at 4:40 p.m.
On Tuesday night, a northbound lane was closed for a tractor-trailer fire at the exact same location, Criss said.
No one was injured in either of the two tractor trailer fires.
