Bluffton man considered running from police. Then he thought better of it, report says

A Bluffton man tried to evade police by making a u-turn, driving into a field, and trying to run away before he was arrested Wednesday afternoon on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A deputy was alerted that a driver with a suspended license was driving toward Hilton Head so he pulled behind the car when it passed him, the report said.
The car then made a u-turn and drove into a field at the corner of Squire Pope Road, the report said. The deputy followed into the field and back on the road, the report said.
The deputy turned on his blue lights, the car pulled over for a traffic stop, the report said.
The driver “initially got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away but changed his mind,” the report said.
Deputies arrested the driver and booked him in the Beaufort County Detention Center on charges of failure to surrender vehicle license registration and driving under suspension third offense, the report said.
Comments