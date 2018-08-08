Suspect needed cash for his baby. He stole from his Bluffton employer to get it, police say

A man’s plan to raise money for his soon-to-be-born baby left him without a job and facing a warrant for theft, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The Bluffton Walmart employee left a merchandise case unlocked about 4 p.m. Thursday so a friend could steal two PlayStation 4s, but surveillance footage captured the crime, according to the report.
Surveillance footage showed the employee unlock the merchandise case before a customer put the devices in a bag and left, the report said.
The employee confessed to leaving the glass case open for his friend and to also stealing merchandise himself — two video games (NBA 2K19 and Grand Theft Auto V) — which he put in his pants before leaving, the report said.
The employee and his friend sold the stolen items and split the money, the report said. The employee told deputies he was expecting a new born baby soon and needed to make money fast, the report said.
He was fired from Walmart, the report said. The friend could not be located.
