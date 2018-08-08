Hungry? Bluffton vandal apparently thought family’s car needed a healthy snack, police say

Someone threw a mixture of eggs, beans, and noodles onto a car parked in front of a Bluffton home Monday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. in a driveway of an Old Towne Village apartment on Paddington Lane, the report said.
When the car owner’s son came outside Monday morning, he saw someone had thrown eggs at the car and poured a mixture of noodles and beans onto it, the report said.
The suspect also left a large pot in the bushes next to the car, the report said. The pot had noodle and bean remnants in it.
Deputies swabbed the handles of the pot for DNA, the report said.
