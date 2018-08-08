Slow driving on Hilton Head may have led to a tossed bottle, broken windshield, police say

A woman who may have thought a Ridgeland man was driving too slow got out ofthe car she was in and hurled an aerosol bottle at his windshield Monday afternoon on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened about 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of William Hilton Parkway and Spanish Wells Road, the report said.
The victim was driving on William Hilton Parkway when he saw a gray Toyota weaving in and out of traffic in his rearview mirror, the report said. The Toyota started tailgating the victim’s car near Squire Pope Road until they stopped at a red light.
The driver and one of the passengers of the Toyota got out of the car and walked to the front of the victim’s car where they screamed at him before the passenger — a woman who appeared to be in her 20s — threw the bottle at his windshield, cracking it, the report said.
The victim said the incident probably occurred due to road rage because he was driving slowly, the report said.
Deputies had not been able to get in touch with the suspects, the report said.
