Ex-couple’s Hilton Head argument turns dangerous with choking, report says

A woman reported that she was choked by her ex-boyfriend outside of a Hilton Head bar Friday evening.
The victim said she was at Street Meet on Mathews Drive Friday evening around 5:15 p.m. when she saw her ex-boyfriend, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The two had recently broken up when she saw him at Reilley’s North End Pub and walked over to talk to him because he allegedly “smirked” at her.
As they spoke, the two began to argue and the victim said she became angry and started yelling at her ex, who replied with “disrespectful comments.”
When he walked outside and she followed him, the woman said she grabbed his shirt in frustration. In response, the man allegedly pushed her into some nearby bushes and “started to choke her,” the report said.
The man left when another customer saw what was happening and went to get help.
The woman told deputies she would like to pursue charges. She refused EMS services, but had scratches on her back shoulder blades and light bruising on one of her arms.
The woman later told deputies she was “very emotional” and just wanted to go home.
A deputy wrote that he would contact the woman’s ex at a later date to get his side of the story. No charges were mentioned in the report.
