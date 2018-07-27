You’ll see increased law enforcement near this Beaufort bridge today. Here’s why

People traveling through the area near the J.E. McTeer Bridge in Beaufort will probably see an increased amount of military and law enforcement throughout the day Friday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
Personnel from the Marine Corps Air Station, Naval Hospital, Coast Guard and Sheriff’s Office are conducting a pilot rescue exercise in the Beaufort River starting Friday morning and lasting through early afternoon, the release said.
During the exercise, there will be military and law enforcement officers, boats, helicopters, in and around the river area, the release said.
