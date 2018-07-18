Beaufort County Sheriff's office investigate dead man found in drainage ditch

Adam Neese, 24, was killed when the car he was driving ran off of Lake Point Road off of Buckwalter Parkway in greater Bluffton and crashed into the trees at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.. A passenger was injured and taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital.
Blair Streitenberger, a Hilton Head Plantation resident who helped lead rescuers to missing man James Holub, shows where Holub was found on Saturday morning after having been lost in a deeply wooded area of the plantation for a day-and-a-half.
Many homes in northern Beaufort County aren't built near fire hydrants. One of those homes was lost to a fire in May — and two dogs died. Here's what happened during that fire— and the impact the lack of hydrants had on fighting the flames.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Police Department follow a detailed set of rules regarding police pursuits. These rules determine when officers should start — and terminate — high speed chases.
On May 24, 2018, a Beaufort County jury convicts Charles Alfred Dent of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person 12 or younger. The judge sentenced Dent to 30 years in prison.
SC Law Enforcement Division agent Laura Hash shares the odds of DNA found on a rape victims clothing from the 80s with the jury during the first day of Isaiah Gadson Jr.'s trial at Beaufort County Courthouse. Gadson is linked by DNA to the January 1
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department stopped a house fire before it reached too much of the attic or caused the home to collapse early Monday morning. Firefighters say three residents and five cats escaped the fire uninjured.
A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.
Claraleanna Lockett says she was followed by a Bluffton police officer before he pulled her over on August 5, 2017. She called 911 when the officer broke her window after she questioned him and ignored his demands to get out of her car.
Palmetto Dunes recently had a string of break-ins in their rental homes. Here are a few quick tips for rental owners across Beaufort County — and a few specific tips for Palmetto Dunes property owners.
A house fire in the Seabrook Point neighborhood in northern Beaufort County completely destroyed a home Wednesday night. Burton firefighters say a lack of hydrants in the area kept the department from getting control of the fire.
A trailer home on Luray Street off Ulmer Road in Bluffton was totally consumed by flames on Monday. Here, the Bluffton Township Fire District fights the fire as neighbor Ildefonso Rodriguez describes what happened.