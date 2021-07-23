Beaufort Water Festival wraps up Sunday with blessing of the fleet, boat parade

The 65th Annual Beaufort Water Festival wraps up Sunday.

The blessing of the fleet and parade of boats is planned for the Beaufort River in front of Waterfront Park Seawall from noon to 2 p.m.

Registration is free, and boats must register to be eligible for prizes.

The Lowcountry Supper was served Thursday at the Beaufort Water Festival. Beaufort Water Festival

All applications must be at the judge’s table prior to noon.

The arts and crafts market is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the promenade at Waterfront Park.

The festival began July 16 and ran 10 days, marking its return after COVID-19 sidelined it in 2020.

Friday

The bed race starts at the corner of Bay and Harrington streets at 5 p.m.

Friday evening’s entertainment features Nightrain, a Guns N’ Roses tribute band. The opening act is Steel Rail Express.

The cost is $15, and gates open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Festival Arts & Crafts Market, Promenade at Waterfront Park, 10 a.m.-7 pm.

Water Festival Grand Parade, Downtown Beaufort, 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

Non-Profit Expo, Waterfront Park Pavilion, noon-4 p.m.

Air Show (stunt planes, parachutists), Waterfront Park, 1-4 p.m.

Commodore’s Ball, Tim Clark Band, Waterfront Park, gates open at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. show. $10.