Officials: Suspect named in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Marine at Beaufort barracks

Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford, 21, has been identified as the victim of a fatal April 12, 2019 shooting at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, S.C.

A 21-year-old Marine from Standish, Maine, was identified as the victim in an April 12 fatal shooting on the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, officials with the air station say.

Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford was shot at the Air Station’s barracks, said Air Station director of communication strategy and operations 2nd Lt. Kevin Buss.

He said Wallingford was an aircraft ordnance technician with VMFAT-501.

The suspect, Cpl. Spencer T. Daily, 21, is in custody, Buss said.

He said Daily also is an aircraft ordnance technician with VMFAT-501

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of our fallen Marine,” Buss said via email Monday morning.

The main entrance to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort is photographed on Sept. 21, 2017. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Wallingford was a volunteer firefighter in the same department as his father in Standish from 2013 until he joined the military in 2016, according to ABC affiliate WMTW in Westbrook, Maine.

“The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is leading the investigation, which is currently underway,” Buss said.

Standish Fire- EMS posted a tribute to Wallingford on Sunday, and his personal Facebook page has been flooded with friends and family members’ memories of Wallingford.

“Tyler Wallingford was an amazing soul that touched so many peoples lives in all the best ways possible, with never a dull moment,” his friend, Elaine Dudley, wrote. “I feel so grateful to have known him and have many good memories to look back on.”

“Our Corps needs more like you and the world needs more like you to touch the hearts of others,” another friend wrote.

He isn’t the first Marine killed by another Marine this year.

Lance Cpl. Riley S. Kuznia, 20, was shot while on guard duty at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. when he was struck by a bullet fired by a fellow guard on Jan. 1, Stars and Stripes reported.