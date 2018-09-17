A U.S. Marine Corps trainee fires a M16A4 rifle on May 21, 2018, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C.
Local Military News

The Marines will soon close these waterways near Parris Island for live-fire training

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

September 17, 2018 01:49 PM

Boaters in the Parris Island area might hear gunfire next week, and might find some of their typical waterways closed to traffic, according to a Marine Corps news release.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island will conduct “extended live-fire training” beginning 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, and concluding around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, the release, sent Monday afternoon, said.

During the training, the marsh and waterways in the following “impact area” will be closed to boater traffic:

  • Archers Creek
  • Ribbon Creek
  • Edding Creek

For more information about firing times and waterway closures, boaters can contact Weapons and Field Training Battalion Range Control at 843-228-3170.

MCRDPI screen shot.JPG
A screen-grab of a map showing the area around Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C.
Google Maps

