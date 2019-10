Beaufort News He lost his house to a fire. But this Beaufort man says his dog saved their lives October 08, 2019 05:07 PM

Brian Rand was asleep in his Beaufort, S.C., home when it caught on fire around 12:58 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2019. The flames quickly engulfed the home and left it severely damaged. But he says his dog Curly saved their lives.