A Beaufort fast food restaurant was robbed at gunpoint. Can you help ID the suspect?

Beaufort Police Department releases surveillance video from Burger King armed robbery

Police are looking for a suspect they say robbed a Beaufort restaurant at gunpoint Monday night.

Someone with a gun entered Burger King at 1295 Ribaut Road just before 11 p.m. Monday and demanded money from employees, Beaufort Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon sharing surveillance video of the incident. The video appears to show a black man wearing black clothing holding a gun to the back of an employee’s head with the other arm at the employee’s back forcing them to walk through the room.

No other information was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information can call investigator Charles Raley at 843-322-7914, leave an anonymous tip at 843-322-7938 or send police a Facebook message.

Two other Beaufort businesses were the target of apparent armed robberies in March.





Two people armed with a handgun and baseball bat robbed Dollar General at 1100 Ribaut Road on March 25, police said. The next night, a man walked into Starbucks on Boundary Street and pointed a gun at employees before running from the business.