St. Helena man dies after his truck goes into water at boat landing, coroner says

A 74-year-old man died after his truck went into the water at a boat landing in St. Helena Island just after midnight Thursday, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.
Carl Barnwell Sr. of St. Helena was pronounced dead around 5 a.m. at the Wallace Boat Landing on Sam Doyle Drive after divers and a tow truck retrieved Barnwell’s truck from the water, deputy coroner David Ott said.
An autopsy to determine Barnwell’s cause of death is expected to be completed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Friday, Ott said.
