Deceased man identified in Jasper County Thanksgiving ‘domestic’ incident, shootout

One person is dead and two others are wounded after police officers responded to a “domestic” incident early Thursday morning in Ridgeland.
The incident ended after a barricade-type situation, when a SWAT team entered a trailer and found the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted injury.
Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls said Thursday afternoon that the deceased is 36-year-old Jason Cribb, of Ridgeland. He confirmed Cribb was the only person who died during the incident.
Sauls said Cribb died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Thom Berry said his agency was notified of an officer-involved shooting shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday after a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputy was apparently injured by gunfire while responding to the incident in the 1800 block of Bees Creek Road.
A woman was also shot at some point in the incident, Berry said, according to information he’d received from officials at the scene. He added that SLED investigators were still on site and working to piece together the sequence of events as of 2 p.m.
The suspect died of what Berry said “appears to be” a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
It was a jarring start to the Thanksgiving holiday in the Graham Hall community, as residents were awakened by loud bangs and, moments later, the sirens and blue lights of responding deputies and officers.
The community is close-knit and typically quiet, residents say, which made the morning’s events that much more shocking.
And while the wounded deputy has since been treated in Savannah, that person’s status, as well as the female victim’s condition, has not been made public at this time.
Chris Pideck, whose house is directly across Bees Creek Road from where the incident occurred, said he was awakened at 5:30 a.m. by a loud “BOOM!”
“And about a minute goes by and (another) BOOM!” he said.
While people hunt deer in the area, he said, he knew the noise was too loud and too close to be someone shooting at a buck.
“It sounded like a shotgun going off in my yard,” he said, “or a transformer blowing up.”
He and Matt Garbade ran downstairs and looked from their front porch as cop cars with wailing sirens and blue lights raced to the scene.
Garbade said he saw muzzle flashes across the road as officers and the suspect exchanged shots.
Sporadic gunfire ensued for what he and Pideck estimated to be 10 to 15 minutes.
“It took (officers) a while to get in the trailer (where the suspect was), is what it looked like to us,” Garbade said.
Berry said two Jasper County deputies and a Hardeeville Police Department officer initially responded to the scene.
At some point the suspect was barricaded in the trailer, Berry said, but a Jasper County SWAT team eventually entered the residence to find that person dead.
The injured deputy was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, according to a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Around 9 a.m., the deputy was “recovering from surgery where possible bullet fragments or a pellet from a shot gun shell entered the eye.”
The female victim was also airlifted to that hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s post.
Sauls said Cribb’s autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital in Charleston. He said officials could get the results from that procedure as early as tomorrow, but that they would likely also want to run a toxicology examination.
confirmed Thursday morning that he had been called to the scene but said he could not yet release any further information.
Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus could not be immediately reached for comment.
Two messages left with personnel at the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center had not been returned as of 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Sheriff’s Office shut down Bees Creek Road while it investigated the incident but reopened the road around 10:45 a.m.
In a post on the office’s Facebook page, Malphrus thanked the police departments from Ridgeland and Hardeeville and the S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources “for their assistance during this incident.”
Pideck said the trailer was a rental, one that turned over every six months or so.
He said he knew who lived there but didn’t know them well.
He and Garbade said they still planned to celebrate Thanksgiving — they were set to start frying a turkey soon, they said.
“It makes you appreciate your family a little more,” Pideck said, when asked to reflect on the morning’s events.
“And want to hold them close.”
This story will be updated.
