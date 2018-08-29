Beaufort’s pristine Whitehall will be developed. Here’s what could be preserved

Marchers, many local small business owners, took to the streets in downtown Beaufort to protest Eat Sleep Play Beaufort, a popular digital media company. They accuse its owner, Gene Brancho, of unfair business practices and objectionable behavior.
Two weeks after being bitten by a tick, Hilton Head Island's Jim Beck came down with alpha-gal, a tick borne allergy to meat and dairy. Here, he describes his diagnosis and how he is coping with the ailment.
Beaufort's Crystal Corley says she can just afford the rent at her low-income apartment, but now she has to move with short notice because the complex, Lady's Pointe, is going to market rates. Here she describes her frustration.
A contagious infection is afflicting dogs in the area. It causes symptoms from coughing to pneumonia and is as yet undiagnosed. Hilton Head veterinarian Tracy Duffner gives suggestions on how to keep your dog from catching this ailment.
Because Hunting Island is an erosional barrier island, its lighthouse, built in 1875, was designed to be movable -- which became necessary in 1889. Here's how it was done, and more about the historic light.
Sheriff PJ Tanner faced strong competition from JoJo Woodward in June's Republican primary for Beaufort County Sheriff -- especially in his hometown of Bluffton where he lost most precincts. Here, he gives his take on what happened.
