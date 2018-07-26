Bluffton’s Which Wich, community remember homicide victim as ‘beautiful person’
Sean Aiken was found shot to death in Seabrook on July 18, 2018. The community and his co-workers remember him as a "beautiful person" who brightened everyone's day and constantly made everyone laugh. Here's how they paid tribute to him.
More than 200 attended a service honoring former Beaufort mayor Henry Chambers in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Monday, July 23, what would have been Chambers' 90th birthday. Chambers, who died July 14, helped bring the park to Beaufort.
Hamilton Powell and Hudson Powell, brothers who reside on Hilton Head Island, shot this video of an alligator strolling the south end of Hilton Head Island. "The alligator hung around for several hours," Hamilton said.
Brig. Gen. James F. Glynn is welcomed to Parris Island during a change of command ceremony on June 15, 2018, where Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth relinquished command of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region.
With a heat index approaching 106 degrees, Wednesday was a hot one. We asked several area residents in Bluffton for their reaction to the weather and asked they what they do to to survive the heatwave.