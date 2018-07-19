Sheriff's office release name of man found dead in a Beaufort County drainage ditch

Hamilton Powell and Hudson Powell, brothers who reside on Hilton Head Island, shot this video of an alligator strolling the south end of Hilton Head Island. "The alligator hung around for several hours," Hamilton said.
Brig. Gen. James F. Glynn is welcomed to Parris Island during a change of command ceremony on June 15, 2018, where Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth relinquished command of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region.
With a heat index approaching 106 degrees, Wednesday was a hot one. We asked several area residents in Bluffton for their reaction to the weather and asked they what they do to to survive the heatwave.