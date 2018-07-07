Man choked woman in front of child when she smelled weed at Burton home, report says

A man was charged with second-degree domestic violence Thursday afternoon after he allegedly, chocked, punched and dragged a woman by her hair at their Burton home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident was reported at The Oaks at Broad River Landing apartments around 4:15 p.m.
The victim said she returned to the apartment after she went grocery shopping and smelled marijuana. When she asked her boyfriend about the smell, he allegedly became "irate" and began yelling at her, the report said.
He then allegedly grabbed her by the throat and began punching her in the head. She managed to get away from him and tried to run, but he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her back inside, the report said.
The Sheriff's Office was called during the incident and the woman's boyfriend told her to put on pants and long sleeves to "cover up the marks," the report said.
The entire incident happened in front of the woman's 1-year-old son.
The boyfriend told deputies that they had argued, but that it never got physical. Meanwhile, their roommate confirmed the woman's story.
When asked where the marks on the woman's neck, head and arms came from, her boyfriend said he did not know and that she "bruises easy."
He was charged at the scene and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
