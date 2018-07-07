He was diving for shark teeth in the Broad River when he found a gun instead, report says

A man diving for shark teeth Tuesday afternoon near the Broad River Bridge found more than he bargained for when he found a gun instead, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The man was doing construction on the fishing pier at the bridge and dove in search of shark teeth when he instead saw a High Point 9 mm gun and called deputies around 3 p.m.
A deputy took possession of the weapon, which was black in color, had no live rounds inside and had damage to the slide that prevented it from being opened.
