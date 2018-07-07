Burton fire displaces family of six when grease ignited

A Burton family of six was displaced late Friday night when grease cooking on a stove ignited, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. at a home on the corner of County Shed and Rosieda roads.
Firefighters arrived to find the family safely outside.
A female resident told firefighters she was cooking when the grease on the stove ignited. Two smoke alarms in the home went off and woke three children between the ages of 1 to 10 years old, which allowed them all to escape safely.
The family is being assisted by The American Red Cross.
"Cooking fires can be very explosive as this one was, and smoke detectors provide those extra couple of seconds you need to get your family together and out safely," Captain Justin Blankenship said.
Firefighters also stressed the importance of every home having an ABC fire extinguisher mounted by their kitchen and near an exit where it is easily accessible by everyone. They can be purchased at a local department store and Burton firefighters offer fire extinguisher training for all appropriate ages for free as well as smoke detectors.
Residents interested in getting a smoke detector or who would like fire extinguisher training may email safetyed@burtonfd.org.
