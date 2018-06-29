3 things curbside recycling doesn't accept in the Lowcountry

Brig. Gen. James F. Glynn is welcomed to Parris Island during a change of command ceremony on June 15, 2018, where Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth relinquished command of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region.
With a heat index approaching 106 degrees, Wednesday was a hot one. We asked several area residents in Bluffton for their reaction to the weather and asked they what they do to to survive the heatwave.
In this file video from 2013, "Sonny" Gay was interviewed at his home on St. Helena Island, S.C. and recounts his experience with Snowball, the albino dolphin that frequented the waters of St. Helena Sound in the 1950s before its capture.
Eric Foner, Columbia University historian, talks about why Beaufort is the best site for the Reconstruction Era National Monument. Foner is considered the nation's preeminent historian on Reconstruction.
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, in Beaufort on Monday for a tour of the Geismar-Modern Track Maintenance factory there, gives his opinion the the likelihood of success for Pres. Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-on.