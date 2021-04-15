Hilton Head woman didn’t know she had lottery ticket worth $1M in her wallet for 2 weeks

A Hilton Head Island woman bought 10 quick picks for a Powerball drawing in March, but she didn’t realize for two weeks that one was a $1 million dollar winner.

A news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery says the woman, who was not named, purchased the tickets for the March 17 drawing at a Speedway on Hilton Head.

It wasn’t until April 1, April Fool’s Day, that she remembered the tickets were in her wallet and decided to check her numbers.

The woman told lottery officials she had bought the tickets in honor of her deceased mother, who had played the lottery for years but never won.

“I wish I could call my mom,” the woman is quoted in the news release as saying. “But she knows. She’s smiling down from heaven and dancing.”

To win $1 million, a ticket must match numbers on the five white balls, but does not have to match the red Powerball. The winning numbers for the March 17 drawing were 34 - 38 - 42 - 61 - 62, and the Powerball was 19.

The odds of winning $1 million are one in 11,688,054.

“I was shocked,” the woman told lottery officials. “I’m going to do what my mom would have wanted to do for our family if she’d won.”

For selling the ticket, the Speedway location at 421 William Hilton Parkway received $10,000.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, April 17. As of Thursday morning, the jackpot is estimated to be $79 million.