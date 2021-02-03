Hilton Head mourns loss of top town engineer at 56. He was a ‘wonderful’ public servant

Hilton Head Island’s top engineer, Scott Liggett, suffered a major medical emergency Monday night and is not expected to recover, according to an announcement made Wednesday by the Town of Hilton Head Island.

The 56-year-old’s family is considering organ donation options as news of his loss shocks the community that had come to depend on his level head, humor and institutional memory.

Planning Commission chairman Peter Kristian said Wednesday that Liggett was “a wonderful individual and public servant.”

Liggett worked 30 years for the town as an engineer and most recently was the director of public projects and facilities.

He was always ready to help explain the town’s massive capital improvement plan and the ins-and-outs of projects on the island.

“During his tenure with the Town, Scott was involved in work that literally shaped the Island’s future as well as preserved its past,” the town wrote in a news release.

He spearheaded the town’s beach renourishment plan, which former Town Manager Steve Riley told The Island Packet was one of the best things the town could do for its future. He led the town through the excruciating process of pumping new sand from the ocean floor onto its beaches.

Liggett knew about road projects and all the parks on the island, along with their construction timelines and budgets. He was integral in the success of hundreds of major projects including the Cross Island Parkway, the news release said.

His commitment to the town, the island’s environment and making Hilton Head a better place to live and raise children made him a faithful public servant and valued friend.

“His professionalism, intellect and wit will be missed by all who worked with him and interacted with him,” the release said.

Scott Liggett (left) and his colleagues in the engineering department in an undated photo from The Island Packet archives.

‘He just loved this place’

Liggett, an avid hunter and fisherman, was a resident of Hilton Head Plantation with his wife Lou Ann. His son, Parker, is a recent graduate of Clemson University, and his daughter, Mallory, is a student at the University of Kentucky.

He will be remembered as a phenomenal Boy Scout leader, who loved sharing his passion for the outdoors with troops in trips to Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge and the Sea Pines Forest Preserve.

He presented the town’s capital improvement project to Town Council members last week at the group’s annual workshop.

There, he shared his excitement for an upcoming resurfacing project at the Sea Pines Circle and plans for beach renourishment in 2025.

In between scheduled activities, Liggett chatted with colleagues and shared jokes with the council.

“Scott Liggett is one of the longest term employees that we have. He was our beaches, he was our development person and I just enjoyed being around him,” Mayor John McCann told The Island Packet.

“He was very much the town,” McCann said. “He just loved this place. The town has always been Scott, and that’s what hurts. That someone close to us is not here anymore.”