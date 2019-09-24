Beaufort Walk for Water 2019 (Photo Gallery)

Approx. 660 walkers gathered at Live Oaks Park Saturday morning before 9 a.m. Coffee was served and the community was entertained with live music during registration.
Paul Nurnberg
Kevin Herr of Water Mission International demonstrated how a typical water filtration system is used and the impact clean and safe water has in the 55 countries Water Mission is active in.
Robert Lasher of the Beaufort Walk committee explained how said every 37 seconds a person dies from water-related illnesses and that $25 can provide one person safe water for life.
Most walkers signed up for a team. The 47 teams represented businesses, neighborhoods, churches and other interest groups. A friendly rivalry took place between teams.
The event attracted walkers and their pets of all ages. The weather made for a pleasant walk and a chance to catch up with friends along the route.
Local high school students cheer on walkers along the route. They provided encouragement and helpful water-related factors to motivate participants during the three-mile walk through Port Royal.
The Port Royal Fire Department filled up participants’ buckets of water at Sands Beach for the remaining walk back to Live Oaks Park.
Participants filled their buckets up at the halfway point of the walk to symbolize the journey millions of women and children make every day to fetch water for their family’s needs. This water is often dirty and makes them sick.
