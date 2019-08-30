Standalone Trash Mountain

State Senator Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, back left, and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.), back center, listen as Steve Spurlin, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s on-scene coordinator and incident commander, addresses the media on Thursday morning in front of the tower of trash at Able Contracting’s Material Recovery Center in Jasper County. In a question and answer format before the press conference, both the EPA and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control gave a run down about the progress that has been made at the debris pile. Congressman Cunningham asked Myra Reece, director of environmental affairs with DHEC, about the owner’s financial responsibility. Reece responded that “the responsible party” (Chandler Lloyd) told the department that he “doesn’t have the financial means to fight the fire.” When Sen. Davis asked about financial resources, Spurlin responded that the EPA has spent $500,000 to date and “still have sufficient funds to address fire and runoff control.” Spurlin also assured the elected officials that the air quality is nearing safe levels for the residents, who are staying in nearby hotels, to return but were now concerned that the volume of truck traffic along Schinger Avenue posed a danger. Spurlin told the lawmakers that the EPA has picked up the tab from DHEC on the 10 to 11 families that were displaced because of the toxic smoke. When asked about the price tag, Spurlin responded, “We’re spending about $20,000 a week.” dmartin@islandpacket.com

