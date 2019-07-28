Hilton Head family looking for 15-year-old runaway, police say

Kailah Monroe, 15, of Hilton Head Island has been reported missing as a runaway to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Kailah Monroe, 15, of Hilton Head Island was reported as a runaway by her family Sunday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.

She was last seen in the area of Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex at 3:30 a.m.

“It is believed that Kailah is still on Hilton Head Island,” the release says.

She is 5’ 3” tall, approximately 130 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder length hair with braces.

Anyone who sees Monroe should contact 911, the release says.