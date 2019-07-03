Local
Hilton Head business owner puts up fence blocking bike path into gated community
Bicyclists leaving Hilton Head Plantation this week ran into a roadblock.
The owner of Main Street Office Park near the gated community installed a chain-link fence that crosses the bike path between the gate entrance to Hilton Head Plantation and a traffic circle, according to an email from the community’s property owners association.
Now, the fence blocks the parking lot and the bike path owned by Hilton Head Plantation, pushing riders into the road and a traffic circle that separates the community from U.S. 278
“I have property owners who come to a dead end,” Community general manager Peter Kristian said Wednesday. “It dumps them out in Whooping Crane — the busiest road we have. And they end up in the traffic circle, the most dangerous intersection in Hilton Head Plantation.”
The bike path that runs next to the southbound lanes of Whooping Crane way empties into the parking lot of Main Street Office Park. In the past, cyclists or walkers have crossed the parking lot and Main Street to the town-owned leisure path on the other side of the traffic circle.
Kristian said Main Street Office Park’s owner told him the fence was installed for “liability issues.”
But “residents and visitors have used this connection for decades without incident,” he said.
The owner “made no attempt to contact (Hilton Head Plantation) about any liability concerns, or that they were considering such drastic actions,” he added.
Kristian emailed the nearly 10,000 residents in the community about the fence: “We will provide you with the property manager’s contact information, and politely request that you contact them and all the businesses that are located in the Office Park to express your feelings about the action that has been taken with no notification whatsoever.”
Four calls to members of the Main Street Merchant’s Association and businesses in the Main Street Office Park were not returned Wednesday.
