Hilton Head business owner puts up fence blocking bike path into gated community

Tips for safe bike riding on Hilton Head Ron Knight, founder of Kickin' Asphalt Bicycle Club, talks about bike safety while riding on Hilton Head Island on Wednesday, June 1, 2016, on Hilton Head. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ron Knight, founder of Kickin' Asphalt Bicycle Club, talks about bike safety while riding on Hilton Head Island on Wednesday, June 1, 2016, on Hilton Head.

Bicyclists leaving Hilton Head Plantation this week ran into a roadblock.

The owner of Main Street Office Park near the gated community installed a chain-link fence that crosses the bike path between the gate entrance to Hilton Head Plantation and a traffic circle, according to an email from the community’s property owners association.

Now, the fence blocks the parking lot and the bike path owned by Hilton Head Plantation, pushing riders into the road and a traffic circle that separates the community from U.S. 278

“I have property owners who come to a dead end,” Community general manager Peter Kristian said Wednesday. “It dumps them out in Whooping Crane — the busiest road we have. And they end up in the traffic circle, the most dangerous intersection in Hilton Head Plantation.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The bike path that runs next to the southbound lanes of Whooping Crane way empties into the parking lot of Main Street Office Park. In the past, cyclists or walkers have crossed the parking lot and Main Street to the town-owned leisure path on the other side of the traffic circle.

A bike pathway shown in purple on Whopping Crane Way in Hilton Head Plantation abruptly ends in the Main Street Office Park Parking lot. This week, the owner of the office park put up a fence to stop cyclists and pedestrians from using the path. Katherine Kokal Google Maps

Kristian said Main Street Office Park’s owner told him the fence was installed for “liability issues.”

But “residents and visitors have used this connection for decades without incident,” he said.

The owner “made no attempt to contact (Hilton Head Plantation) about any liability concerns, or that they were considering such drastic actions,” he added.

A fence blocking bike traffic near the entrance to Hilton Head Plantation on July 3, 2019. A property owners association near the pathway put up the fence to avoid liability since it empties into a parking lot. Carol Pollard-Huester Special to The Island Packet

Kristian emailed the nearly 10,000 residents in the community about the fence: “We will provide you with the property manager’s contact information, and politely request that you contact them and all the businesses that are located in the Office Park to express your feelings about the action that has been taken with no notification whatsoever.”

Four calls to members of the Main Street Merchant’s Association and businesses in the Main Street Office Park were not returned Wednesday.