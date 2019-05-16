Local

Police still searching for missing 17-year-old Sheldon girl last seen Wednesday night

Police are still searching for a 17-year-old girl last seen leaving her home in Sheldon on Wednesday around 7 p.m., according to a second news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning.

Dyamon Hernandez is around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 120 pounds, and she is believed to be wearing a black shirt and black pants, the release says.

She left her home near Robinson Hill Court on foot Wednesday evening.

“Dyamon’s family members are concerned for her safety, as they believe she may try to harm herself,” according to the release.

Deputies encourage anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts to call 911.

Katherine Kokal

