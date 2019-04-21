C.T. Pan wins RBC Heritage on Hilton Head. He says he owes it to his wife

C.T. Pan celebrates his victory on Sunday afternoon following the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. For the Packet

C.T. Pan almost didn’t come to the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

But he left Hilton Head Island with a plaid jacket and $1.2 million — close to half his total previous career earnings — and his first win on the PGA Tour.

Giants of the game lurked ahead and behind on the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, but he made a 12-under stand by coming from behind with a 4-under 67 on Sunday.

South Carolina native Dustin Johnson, a 20-time winner on the tour, led the field by a stroke entering play on a sunny but windy Easter Sunday. But the world’s top-ranked player collapsed on the back nine, carding a 6-over-par to finish tied for 28th.

Playing just ahead of Pan was another local favorite, 2014 Heritage champion Matt Kuchar, with almost $50 million in career earnings and nine PGA Tour titles.

Kuchar ended up giving the 27-year-old native of Taiwan the best run for his money. Kuchar birdied the 18th hole to thrill a crowd shouting “Kooch” “Kooch,” and pull him to within a shot of the lead at 11-under.

Shane Lowry, the big-bodied Irishman who led after the first two rounds, finished tied for third at 10-under with Patrick Cantlay of Long Beach, California, and Scott Piercy of Las Vegas, Nevada.

With at least 10 players bunched within three strokes of each other over much of the back nine, Pan earned the title that makes him the first native of Taiwan to win on the tour in 30 years.

“I certainly had a chance,” Kuchar said afterward. “I had to make that birdie on the last. That was a thrill. I thought it might be good enough. Hats off to C.T. for closing strong. Those last three holes — 16, 17 and 18 — are tricky holes with the wind. To play those steady is well done.”

Pan’s wife was not here to see it, but if not for her, neither would Pan have come to the South Carolina Lowcountry for the 51st Heritage in Sea Pines.





“Unfortunately, my wife, she’s not here because she’s handling my first AJGA event in Houston,” Pan said.

But, he said, “My wife told me to be here.

“Just listen to your wife and you will have a good life. She’s right, always.”

Pan’s big break came when he birdied the 16th hole to get to 12-under.

“I just knew I needed to shoot 13-under to secure a W,” he said. “And that was my goal.

“And that’s just something I’m trying to do. I always set my short-term goal to help me to focus on the present, just to live in the moment, I guess.”

Pan played golf at the University of Washington, graduating in 2015 with a degree in communications. He turned pro the same year.

He said this win fulfills a dream of his father.

“My mom, she’s a caddie,” he said. “And my dad also works at a golf course where I practice. And that’s how I know golf, basically because my parents work there.

“Just one day my dad told me and my brother ... that he believed this sport has a really good potential in the future.”

His dad has since passed away.

“I can remember all the late nights watching the Masters or watching the PGA Tour events, watching Tiger Woods winning,” Pan said.

“And my dad would tell he, hey, I want you one day to do that for me. And, dad, finally, we’ve done it.”

Notebook

▪ What a difference a year makes: Defending champion Satoshi Kodaira made the cut, but fell from 2018 Heritage champion to last in 2019. He started the final round at 8-over-par for the tournament, then shot 11-over on Sunday, with triple-bogeys on holes 13 and 16.





▪ More to love: Five-time RBC Heritage champion Davis Love III’s last-minute withdrawal from what would have been his 31st Heritage was due to the birth of his third grandchild, the Golf Channel reported. Alice Montgomery was born to his daugter Alexia on Wednesday. Davis dashed home to St. Simons Island, Georgia, on Wednesday and planned to return for the tournament but changed his mind. Davis’ father played in the first Heritage tournament, and his son, Dru, played in the Heritage on a sponsor’s exemption in 2018.





▪ Whole world’s watching: Nations represented by players atop the leaderboard going into the final found include the United States, England, Slovakia, Ireland, South Korea, Argentina and Chinese Taipei.