Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton counties under tornado watch until 7 p.m., weather service says

National Weather Service Charleston

The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a tornado watch for Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties at 3 p.m. Sunday.

It extends until 7 p.m. A watch means the conditions are favorable for a tornado but one has not been spotted

Storms could roll into southeast Georgia and South Carolina between 3 and 9 p.m., an earlier press release says.

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms well inland and a marginal risk east of the Interstate 95 corridor.

“Thunderstorms could organize into clusters or lines capable of producing damaging wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour,” the release says. “Isolated tornadoes are possible, mainly across inland areas. However, a slight tornado threat may exist for locations along and west of Highway 17 in Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia.”

A cold front will spread across southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia tonight, the release says. Ahead of the front, a warm, most air mass will develop.

The merging of the air fronts creates potential for the severe weather, the release says.

