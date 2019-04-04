See the green light streak across the SC sky this morning? Here’s what we know

‘A shooting star!’ Videos show bright light flying across sky in NC, SC this morning A possible meteor was spotted across the Carolinas around sunrise on Thursday morning, April 4 — and several people caught it on camera. Watch — and listen — to their reactions as they filmed the "shooting star" fly across the sky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A possible meteor was spotted across the Carolinas around sunrise on Thursday morning, April 4 — and several people caught it on camera. Watch — and listen — to their reactions as they filmed the "shooting star" fly across the sky.

If you saw that blue or green light flying across the sky this morning, it probably wasn’t your imagination.

People from all over Beaufort County — including Beaufort, Hilton Head, and Parris Island — are reporting seeing a ball of light flash across the sky just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

They aren’t alone.

The American Meteor Society, which allows people to self-report apparent meteor sightings, received more than 450 reports about the fireball Thursday morning, according to its website. In addition to South Carolina, reports have come from seven states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The fireball over North and South Carolina from this morning has also been seen from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia!

We received 330+ reports so far and more videos.

Event page: https://t.co/swyTFpdAuU

Share your sighting here: https://t.co/evqkWyLdwG pic.twitter.com/pooFOSMPu3 — AMSMETEORS (@amsmeteors) April 4, 2019

Blair Holloway with the National Weather Service in Charleston said that office had received two or three phone calls from people saying they saw the meteor in the area. He also said one of his co-workers saw the flash of light while driving into work.

Getting a few calls and lots of reports of a bright meteor visible across SE SC and GA. Got pics or videos? Send them along! #scwx #gawx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 4, 2019

Meteor activity picks up during April as the Lyrid meteors become active and peaks toward the end of the month, according to a news release from The American Meteor Society.

You probably won’t find any pieces of these meteors on the ground, according to NASA. Most meteors come from comets, which are fragile, and small comet fragments generally don’t survive entry into our atmosphere. If they do survive and land, it’s typically hard to tell them apart from normal rocks.