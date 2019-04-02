Lane closures, delays coming Hilton Head’s south end for Tuesday rush hour. Here’s why

Local

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include information about a new lane closure.

If you’re driving on Pope Avenue or visiting Hilton Head for spring break between April 3 and April 12, expect brief delays on the south end.

Last week, town engineers announced daytime lane closures from Sea Pines Circle to Coligny Circle on Pope Avenue while crews do milling and crack-sealing on the pavement.

Lane closures will happen between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on various points on Pope Avenue, a route that leads to Coligny beach.

On April 9, the eastbound left lane on Pope Avenue near Sea Pines Circle will be closed from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. while construction crews seal cracks in the pavement.

“Motorists entering Pope Avenue from Sea Pines Circle may encounter brief delays as flagmen route traffic around the work zone to the right lane, and are advised to use caution while traveling in this area,” the news release said.

What’s all this construction for?

The pavement work is part of the Lowcountry Celebration Park project, and includes resurfacing all of Pope Avenue.

The park will be located on nine acres behind the Forest Beach parking lot. It’s been under discussion since the 1990s but was delayed due to Hurricane Matthew cleanup, The Island Packet previously reported.

Lowcountry Celebration Park.png
The proposed plan for “Lowcountry Celebration Park”, which is set to be completed in May of 2020. released from Parks and Recreation website

Urban designer Chris Darnell detailed the plans for the park in August. It includes a band shell, public green space for events, a children’s museum, a kids’ water zone, an adventure playground and an educational walk along the existing lagoon.

“I think this park is going to be a game-changer for parks on the island,” Darnell said in August.

