Update: 28-year-old missing man found, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says

By Caitlin Turner and

Teresa Moss

March 27, 2019 01:13 PM

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Jorome Simmons, 28, of Ridgeland has been found and is unharmed, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert released at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday says..

He was reported missing by his family Wednesday morning.

A missing person news release was sent out by the Sherffi’s Office Wednesday afternoon.

“We appreciate your partnership and continued commitment to the safety of our community,” the evening release says.

