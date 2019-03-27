Update: 28-year-old missing man found, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says

Jorome Simmons, 28, of Ridgeland has been found and is unharmed, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert released at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday says..
He was reported missing by his family Wednesday morning.
A missing person news release was sent out by the Sherffi’s Office Wednesday afternoon.
“We appreciate your partnership and continued commitment to the safety of our community,” the evening release says.
