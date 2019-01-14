A Beaufort County man held a woman hostage with knife at her throat

Robert Daniel Bell, of Dale, is being held in Beaufort County Detention Center for felony domestic violence of a highly aggravated nature and kidnapping after he held a woman hostage, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Sheriff Office deputies responded to a domestic call at Bell’s residence on Wimbee Creek in Dale at 7:57 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, police learned he was holding a knife at a woman’s throat.
“I knocked on the door and immediately heard a female yell out in a crying and panicked voice not to come in,” the report says. “With the fear in her voice, I feared that she may be in immediate danger, if I entered.”
Deputies backed away from the residence and started preparing SWAT and negotiation options, the report says. The plans were disrupted by a scream from the woman.
“I heard a blood curdling scream come from within the camper and screams for help,” the report says. “The screams were of an imminent panic and fear.”
Due to fear for the woman’s life, the deputies made entry to the residence, the report says.
Deputies found Bell laying on top of the woman with his arms wrapped around her neck. They observed a knife against her neck.
After a few seconds of commands from deputies with weapons drawn, Bell dropped the knife, the report says.
Bell maintained a hold of the woman by wrapping his arms around her neck.
“Commands were constantly given to Robert to let her go,” the report says.
A Taser was deployed on Bell which caused him to release the woman, the report says.
The woman told deputies that the man started hallucinating at about 3 a.m. He believed that people were after him and trying to get inside the trailer, the report says. The woman believed the incident was possibly caused by drugs.
Bell remained in Beaufort County Detention Center Monday night on a $20,000 bond for the domestic violence charge and no bond set for the kidnapping charge, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center website.
