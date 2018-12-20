Police are actively searching rural area where missing Beaufort Co. teen’s car found

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office found the car of missing teen Beaufort County teen Malik Spence in a rural area of the county Friday morning, a police alert says.
Spencer, 18, has been missing since Tuesday morning.
The alert says Spencer remains missing and police are currently searching the area where his silver Toyota Camry was recovered.
The family of the missing Whale Branch High School senior is offering a $1,000 reward for information that results in his being found.
Spencer was reported missing by his family Wednesday night. He was last seen at his Lobeco residence at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The reward money has been set-up through a non-profit fund at the family’s church — Love House Ministries in Beaufort, Theresa Roberts, co-senior pastor of the church, said Friday.
The church also is holding a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Friday. The church is located at 423 Parris Island Gateway.
“We are coming together to pray for his safe return,” Roberts said.
Michelle Spencer-Ransom, Malik’s mother, said anyone with information about Malik or inquiring about the reward should contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 9-1-1.
Malik is active in the youth and music ministries at the church, Spencer-Ransom previously said.
“He is my only child,” Spencer-Ransom said. “He is my life. It is very disturbing. It is strange. This is not something he has ever done.”
Spencer — an A and B student at Whale Branch High School — never made it to school Tuesday. He also never made it to his part-time job at Wendy’s.
“He is a good student,” Spencer-Ransom said. “This is not the norm for him. This is definitely out of his character. We are trying to get to the bottom of this.”
Malik also has worked with Beaufort County Pals summer camp for the past two summers.
“He loves working with kids,” Spencer-Ransom said.
As a typical teen — he spends time away from home at school, work, basketball games or movies.
“He has never stayed away from home overnight,” Spencer-Ransom said. “This is a first.”
“We are concerned for his safety and we are actively looking for him,” Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Thursday.
Anyone with information about Spencer’s whereaouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brian Abell at 843 255-9462 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
