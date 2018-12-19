Second Beaufort County teen reported missing has been found, police say

A second teen reported missing out of Beaufort County Wednesday night has been found, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says.
Alexis Jessup, 17, was reported missing from her Burton home, on Walker Circle, after having a family dispute with her parents.
Police reported she was found about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night.
Jessup is the second teen reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office Thursday night.
Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said the two cases do not appear to be related.
Malik Spencer, 18, of Lobeco was last seen by his family at 7 a.m. Tuesday. He did not show up for a shift at work Wednesday.
Police are still looking for Spencer.
He drives a silver 2006 Toyota Camry with the South Carolina license plate CXY426.
Anyone with information on Spencer is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 9-1-1.
