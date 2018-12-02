Tornado watch in effect for Beaufort County until tonight; Stay aware, meteorologists say

The National Weather Service Charleston issued a tornado watch for Beaufort and Jasper counties at about 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
The watch is in effect until 6 p.m., Bob Bright, NWS meteorologist, said.
“A lot of this rain we are seeing now is going to keep conditions under control,” Bright said. “The expectations is that there will be some breaks in the rain down to the south and we will see some heating. That would be more conducive for tornadoes.”
Bright said there is a strong wind sheer in the upper environment that will remain. If this mixes with an unstable warming on the ground, a tornado could form.
Residents in the area should remain aware of the weather throughout the day, Bright said.
A warning will be issued if there is a report or any indication of a tornado on the ground.
Bright said people should seek shelter immediately, if a warning is issued. The best shelter is in the lowest level, interior room of a building. People should also cover their heads.
Wet conditions led to a vehicle hydroplaning and overturning on Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head Island Sunday morning.
