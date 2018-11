How do you make Bluffton shelter dogs more appealing? Send them to live with inmates

By

November 29, 2018 10:29 AM

Rogue Rescue & Sanctuary — an animal rescue organization based out of Bluffton, S.C. — recently sent 8 dogs to live with inmates at the Chatham County jail. Here's how "Operation New Hope" is helping dogs and inmates have a chance at a better life.