First responders work to free dump-truck driver who hit power line in Beaufort Co., officials say

Beaufort Port Royal and Burton fire departments are working to free a man from a dump truck after the vehicle struck a power line on Castle Rock Road, officials say.
The truck pulled down a power line at a work site on the road, Daniel Byrne, spokesman for Burton Fire Department, said Wednesday night.
The driver will remain in the vehicle until the power line is secured, he said.
Byrne said the road has been closed in both directions.
Google Maps shows that traffic is backed up in multiple locations on Castle Rock Road.
